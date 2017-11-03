S. Dakotans shine in Indianapolis

The excitement ran high in the city as students heard great messages of potential with the convention theme, I Can. We Will. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke to the opening session and encouraged students to be their very best. SD FFA members and agricultural educators represented our state with class, integrity, and passion for agriculture, and were recognized for months of hard work and preparation as the convention proceedings finished up in Indianapolis. A few highlights to note:

National Winner – Jaclynn Knutson, Viborg-Hurley, Grain Production- Entrepreneurship Proficiency (photo)

National Winner – Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair- Animal Systems Div. 1 (photo)

National Proficiency Award Runner Up: Kohl Miller, McCook Central – Diversified Horticulture

2nd Place – Jace Haven, Northwestern, Agriscience Fair – Power, Structure, and Technical Systems

3rd Place – Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair – Environmental Services

3rd Place – Abby Bragg & Sophia Kaffar, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair – Animal Systems Div. 2

4th place – Rylee Klinkhammer and Tanner Peterson, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair – Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Div.4

4th place – Megan Stiefvater and Catherine Whaler Whaler McCook Central, Agriscience Fair, Food Products and Processing Systems, Div. 2

4th Place – Hunter Eide, Gettysburg, Agriscience Fair – Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Div. 3

6th place – Morgan Kohl, Watertown, Agriscience Fair, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 5

Honorary American Degree recipients:

Jeff Hoffman, Mitchell FFA Advisor and Ag Ed Instructor

Fred Zenk, Webster-Waubay FFA Advisor and Ag Ed Instructor (photo)

Career Development Event Results:

Teams & individuals ranking Gold:

5th place, Gold medal – Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems – Brookings; Nick Rudnik, 5th Place Individual

6th place – Employment Skills – Sadie VanderWal, Northwestern

Silver Teams & individuals –

Ag Communications – West Central; Carter Ulrich, 13th Place Individual and Jacob

Harden, Lauryn Riepma, Emma Lewis,

Ag Issues – West Central; Ellie Stone, Branzon Underwood, Hunter Wilebski, Derick Peters, Tiffany Rausch, Ellie Krizan, Cossette Ulrich

Conduct of Chapter Meetings – Highmore; Veronica Knipping, Dylan McDonnel, Blake Farstveet, Velvet Jessen, Emily Semmler, Sylvia Rodriguez, Lainey Aasby, Chesney Effling

Dairy Cattle Handlers Activity – Steven Paulson, Groton

13th place team – Livestock Judging – Lennox Sundstrom; Sarah Kroeger, Denver Nordmann, Sami Nordmann and Layne Lundstra

19th – Milk Quality and Products – Willow Lake Mason Burke- gold, Abbie Bratland- silver, Cutler Michalski & Cade Pedersen- Bronze

22nd – Horse Evaluation – Florence; Callie Mueller (5th Place gold individual) Evie Kahnke-silver, Chantel Nelson-bronze, and Allison Grygiel-bronze.

28th Floriculture – Garretson; Nobel Nothstine, Emily Malsom, Angel Larson, Kennedy & Houghton

Meat Evaluation – Sanborn Central/Woonsocket; Aaron Linke, Nathan Linke, Jared Goldammer, and Austin Schmit

Prepared Public Speaking – Bridger Gordon, Sturgis

Farm Business Management – Miller; Dylan Fulton, Kyle Haiar, Evan Steers, Shaly Werdel

Bronze Teams & individuals–

Creed Speaking – Danika Gordon, Sturgis

Dairy Cattle Evaluation – McCook Central; Cait McGregor, Tanner Peterson, Blake Pulse, and Brianna Schock

Ag Sales – Rapid City; Colton Riley (silver individually), Seth Shorb, Bridger Johnson, and Cody Rausch

Agronomy – Highmore; Taylor Ashdown, Jharrett Bloomenrader, Blake Farstveet, and Halle Kroeplin

Extemporaneous Public Speaking – Matt Bogue, Beresford

Environmental and Natural Resources – Parkston; Jared Tiede, Trenton Weber, Brady Albrecht, and Nate Doering

Food Science and Technology – McCook Central; Natalie Gottlob, Emily Bies, Ciara Rotherm and Jacy Pulse

Marketing – Kimball; Sage Pulse, Hannah Surat, and Amya Swett

Parliamentary Procedure – Harrisburg; Jessica Cain, Makenzie Voss, Josh Tassler, Sydney Wood, Allyson Beninga, and Nicole Hudson

Vet Science – McCook Central; Phoebe Kaffar, Morgan Koepsell, Emma Norris and Taylor Reif

Nursery Landscape -Redfield: Dalton Howe, Zach Jordan, Hunter Wright and Drew Masat

Additional Agriscience Fair Silver Emblem winners:

5th – Kadon Leddy, Milbank

Sydney Grasma, McCook Central

Emma Heinz, McCook Central

Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central

Griffin Stoffel, McCook Central

Gabby Feterl, McCook Central

Sadye Roesler, McCook Central

Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central

Nathan Buisker, Sioux Valley

–South Dakota FFA