Ryan Bundy released to halfway house for duration of trial

Editor’s Note: We have compiled a list of all the articles we have published, as well as a timeline of the events, surrounding the Bundy Standoff and other incidents relating to government control of public lands such as the Hammond Fire Trial and the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Click here to read more.

Late Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro agreed to place Ryan Bundy, who is representing himself in court, on GPS monitoring and release him from jail to a halfway house. Last week the judge denied the initial request to allow Ryan, his father Cliven and brother Ammon to reside in a halfway house during the duration of the trial. She never explained in open court the reason she changed her mind from last week. Ryan Bundy emerged from the federal courthouse to his wife, eight children and a group of supporters who hugged him and took photos with him.

Video from Valley Forge Network, Posted 11/13/2017

Ryan Bundy will be allowed to move to an approved home on home detention, allowed out for court , church, meetings with lawyers — Maxine Bernstein (@maxoregonian) November 14, 2017