Fire relief for Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas | TSLN.com

LINCOLN, NE (Mar. 8, 2017) – As fires blaze across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado fellow cattlemen and women are battling to save their livelihoods. Fire relief funds have been set up for each area in the wake of the devastating fires. Currently there is a need for fencing supplies, feed, hay and trucking services. If you are able to help please see below, a list of how to donate to each area being affected. Please continue to say a prayer for those being affected.

Kansas

Kansas Livestock Association is organizing hay and fencing material donations for delivery to affected areas in Kansas. To make in-kind donations, call KLA at (785) 273-5115. Cash donations can be made through the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF), KLA's charitable arm, by going to http://www.kla.org/donationform.aspx.

Colorado

There is an immediate need for hay, feed, fencing supplies, individuals willing to provide trucking, etc. for the farmers and ranchers devastated by yesterday's fires. Donations should be taken to CHS Grainland in Haxtun. A loader and scale are both available, if needed. Contact Rick Unrein 970-520-3565 for more information about dropping off donations. Donations can also be dropped off at Justin Price's farm (11222 CR 7 Sedgwick, CO). For more information, please contact: Kent Kokes 970-580-8108, John Michal 970-522-2330, or Justin Price 970-580-6315.

Oklahoma

If you would like to donate to this relief effort, you can do so by mail or online. Make checks payable to Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation and put "Fire Relief" in the memo line and send to P.O. Box 82395, Oklahoma City, OK 73148. To donate online, visit http://www.okcattlemen.org. If you would like to donate hay or trucking services for hay, you can do so by contacting either the Harper County Extension Office at 580-735-2252 or Buffalo Feeders at 580-727-5530 to make arrangements or provide trucking services.

Texas

Multiple fires in the Texas Panhandle have burned more than 400,000 acres. As part of a coordinated response with multiple state agencies and emergency managers, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is soliciting hay donations. Two supply points have been established to collect donated hay. Each has been listed below. If you have hay that you can donate and transport to either supply point, please contact the location directly prior to transportation.

Supply Point 1

202 West Main

Lipscomb, TX

Contact: J.R. Spragg

Office: 806-862-4601

Supply Point 2

301 Ball Park Drive

Pampa, TX

Contact: Mike Jeffcoat

Office: 806-669-8033

As more information becomes available Nebraska Cattlemen will keep people updated via social and media outlets. We are truly grateful for any efforts put forth by NC members to help our friends during this troubled time.

–Nebraska Cattlemen