First Interstate Banks gives $15k to WY Hall of Fame | TSLN.com

Three members of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame were presented with the generous donation of $15,600 from First Interstate Banks of Wyoming and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 in Riverton, Wyoming. This grant donation will fund Phase I of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame's Media Plan producing a 2-3 minute promotional video. The promotional video trailer will be used to seek additional funding through private and public foundations to create a documentary "What Makes a Wyoming Cowboy?" The documentary will explore the heart and soul of the Wyoming Cowboy and will highlight many of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees.

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame