Fischer will chair Surface Transportation Subcommittee | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This afternoon, Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) announced that U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb) will chair the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety, and Security for the 115th Congress.

Chairman Fischer released the following statement:

“I’m honored that my colleagues on the Commerce Committee have again entrusted me with this important chairmanship. Last Congress, the Surface Transportation Subcommittee advanced the first long-term highway bill in a decade, enacted bipartisan pipeline safety legislation, and passed two maritime transportation bills. We also pushed policies to keep goods moving safely and efficiently. I’m looking forward to building on these accomplishments over the next two years. By working together with my colleagues and the new administration, we can deliver infrastructure solutions that will allow American families, communities, and businesses to thrive.”

Senator Fischer has long been a leader on transportation and infrastructure issues, dating back to her time in the Nebraska Legislature. She served as chairman of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety, and Security in the 114th Congress.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes:

Safety of the traveling public

Reliability and efficiency of America’s freight and passenger transportation network

Oversight of federal agencies involving transportation research, rail, pipelines, maritime shipping and ports, and commercial trucks and buses

–Senator Fischer