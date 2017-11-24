BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host Focus on Females: Heifer Development Conference on December 19, 2017 at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center (1800 E Spruce St., Mitchell, SD 57301) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

"Focus on Females: Heifer Development Conference has been designed for beef producers, students and agriculture professionals interested in learning more about the best management practices associated with developing replacement heifers for cow herds in South Dakota," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

People of all backgrounds and levels of experience are welcome

The program will bring in experts in heifer development, reproduction and economic fields to discuss the importance of proper heifer development on the longevity and profitability of cow/calf operations.

Registration for the event is $20 with a special $10 rate for students. Pre-registration is requested however, registration is also accepted at the door. To pre-register, visit igrow.org/events.

Agenda

9:30 a.m. Registration

10 a.m. Making Sense of Heifer Development & Management Strategies

Key Note Speaker: Dr. Patsy Houghton

Houghton is President and General Manager of Heartland Cattle Company, Professional Heifer Development and Research Center in McCook, Nebraska.

She has advanced degrees in both nutrition and reproduction, which she applies daily while managing a 5,000 head custom heifer development program. Houghton will share with us the components of a successful heifer development program necessary to place productive females into cow herds right here in South Dakota.

Lunch Networking Lunch

1 p.m. Impact of Heifer Development on Reproductive Success & Longevity: George Perry, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Management Specialist

1:45 p.m. Market Outlook

2:15 p.m. Heifer Development Panel – Ask the Experts

3 p.m. Closing Remarks

Contact Taylor Grussing at 605-995-7378 or taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu with any questions.