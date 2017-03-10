Clayton Yeutter dies at 86 | TSLN.com

Former Agriculture Secretary Clayton Yeutter, 86, died Saturday at his home in Potomac, Md., the Lincoln (Nebraska) Star-Journal and the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Yeutter, a Nebraska native, was U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan, secretary of agriculture and a counselor to President George H.W. Bush, chair of the Republican National Committee from 1991-1992 and finally a White House counselor to Bush.

Yeutter also spent seven years as CEO of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In recent years he served as a senior adviser at the international law firm Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., a position he retired from in December 2015.

An obituary he wrote himself that was published in The Washington Post noted his involvement in trade negotiations.

The obituary said, "Yeutter made his mark in trade negotiations during the second Reagan term. He led the negotiations of what was then an historic U.S. Canada Free Trade Agreement, which later became NAFTA.

"In contrast to what some American political figures have been saying recently, most independent analysts would rate NAFTA as one of the most successful trade negotiations ever consummated. Yeutter also played a major role in launching the Uruguay Round of negotiations, which culminated in creation of the World Trade Organization. He and his team negotiated a whole host of bilateral agreements, including historic agreements with Japan on semiconductors, beef and citrus.

"In addition, he was heavily involved in helping persuade the European Union to begin reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy. As secretary of Agriculture, Yeutter managed the 1990 farm bill process, resulting in the most market oriented policy the U.S. had followed since the 1930s."

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at The Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Rd., Bethesda, Md. A reception will immediately follow in the Upper Room of the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the University of Nebraska Foundation for the support of the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance (#01126990), University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.

–The Hagstrom Report