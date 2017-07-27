Former OK beef staff pleads guilty to embezzling $2.6M | TSLN.com

According to KFOR, the former Oklahoma Beef Council employee who had been charged with defrauding the group pled guilty to embezzling $2.6 million and signing a false federal income tax return.

Melissa Morton was charged on May 10 with one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false federal income tax return.

She was employed as the accounting and compliance manager at the Oklahoma Beef Council in Oklahoma City. According to KFOR she prepared checks, paid invoices and generated financial statements for audits form October 1995 until July 2016.

She pled guilty to making out an unauthorized check for $5,652.25 to herself in February 2016. She admitted that she had forged the executive director's signature.

In total, she embezzled $2,681,400.73 from the Oklahoma Beef Council said KFOR.

Morton could face up to 30 years in prison on the bank fraud charge plus five year supervises release and a $1,000,000 fine, said KFOR. On the tax count she could be sentenced to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, as well as restitution with the IRS for unpaid taxes.

