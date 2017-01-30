 Forsters win BHSS Commercial Heifer Show | TSLN.com

Forsters win BHSS Commercial Heifer Show

Champion Heavyweight Pen - Aaron and Kathy Lau, Corsica, S.D.Amanda Kammerer, Livestock Coordinator at Black Hills Stock Show, John Rehmeier, Boehringer Ingelheim, Aaron and Kathy Lau. All photos by Scott Dirk
Champion Medium Weight Pen: Forster Ranch, Austin and Darcy Forster, Gordon, Neb.Pictured: Amanda Kammerer, Livestock Coordinator at Black Hills Stock Show, Austin and Darcy Forster, John Rehmeier, Boehringer Ingelheim.
The medium weight heifer champions, Forster Ranch, Gordon, Neb., won the Supreme Champion honors. Pcitured: John Cleavinger, Big Bend Trailers, Darcy and Austin Forster.
Champion Lightweight Pen of Heifers- Hewson Ranch, Buffalo, S.D.Pictured: Amanda Kammerer, Livestock Coordinator at Black Hills Stock Show, John Rehmeier, Boehringer Ingelheim, Luke Springer, Odis Hewson.
There were 16 pens at the Black Hills Stock Show Commercial Heifer Show. Several more pens were consigned but did not make it because of road conditions earlier in the weekend.

There was $5,000 in total prize money put up by Boehringer Ingelheim and BHSS.

The Supreme Champion pen won a one year free lease of Big Bend Stock Trailer

Sponsors included:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Big Bend Trailers

Bridger Steel

Doctor Scratch

Farm Credit Services

Global Equipment

New Direction Equipment

Tri State Neighbor

Origin

Dave Lindblom, Hermosa, S.D., Charles Maude, Hermosa, S.D. and Dick Hiser, Saratoga, Wyoming judged the show

–Staff report