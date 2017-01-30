Forsters win BHSS Commercial Heifer Show | TSLN.com

There were 16 pens at the Black Hills Stock Show Commercial Heifer Show. Several more pens were consigned but did not make it because of road conditions earlier in the weekend.

There was $5,000 in total prize money put up by Boehringer Ingelheim and BHSS.

The Supreme Champion pen won a one year free lease of Big Bend Stock Trailer

Sponsors included:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Big Bend Trailers

Bridger Steel

Doctor Scratch

Farm Credit Services

Global Equipment

New Direction Equipment

Tri State Neighbor

Origin

Dave Lindblom, Hermosa, S.D., Charles Maude, Hermosa, S.D. and Dick Hiser, Saratoga, Wyoming judged the show

–Staff report