Fort Meade BLM grazing allotments up for bid | TSLN.com

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The Bureau of Land Management is now accepting sealed bids for the lease of two grazing allotments in the Fort Meade Recreation Area during the 2017-2019 grazing seasons. The lease is for cattle grazing only.

Bids for “Item # 1” and/or “Item # 2” should be delivered to the South Dakota Field Office at 309 Bonanza Street, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, 57717, by 3 p.m. on March 3, 2017. A sealed bid opening will occur at 3:15 p.m. on the same day. All submitted bids are final and cannot be changed.

Field tours of the grazing allotments will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, beginning at the Alkali Creek Campground located in the Fort Meade Recreation Area. To reach the campground, take Exit 34 off Interstate 90, cross under the interstate, and take the Horse Soldier Road one half mile northeast to the campground.

Item # 1 is the Bear Butte Allotment, which contains 2,990 acres. This area lies north of Highway 34 one mile east of Sturgis, S.D. It will provide 1,261 animal unit months of livestock forage. Use will be authorized for between 175 and 227 cattle depending on the weight of the cattle from May 15 to October 30 of each year. All use will follow a five-pasture deferred rotation grazing system in accordance with the allotment management plan.

Item # 2 is the Fort Meade Allotment, which contains 2608 acres. This area lies south of Highway 34 one mile east of Sturgis, SD. It will provide 514 animal unit months of livestock forage. Use will be authorized for

between 98 and 128 cattle depending on the weight of the cattle from June 15 to October 15 of each year. All use will follow a four-pasture deferred rotation grazing system in accordance with the allotment management plan.

A detailed description of the land, specifications and conditions under which bids may be received and contracts issued, and forms for submitting bids may be obtained from the BLM at the above address. Please contact Carmen Drieling at (605) 892-7011 or Mitch Iverson at (605) 892-7008 with any questions.

–BLM