Fort Pierre Bicentennial committee looks for parade entries, artists, craftspeople | TSLN.com

FORT PIERRE, SD – Entries are being sought for the Historic Bicentennial Parade to be held downtown Fort Pierre Friday, September 15. Parade line up will begin at 2:30 along Frontier Road and will join the Dakota Western Heritage Festival (DWHF) Wagon Train which is scheduled to arrive back in Fort Pierre by the start time of the parade, 3:30 p.m.

No motorized entries will be allowed in this parade, only wagons and other horse-drawn conveyances, horses and foot entries can participate. The parade lineup is planned with the color guard leading followed by the Fort Pierre High School band and fifty-one 4th, 5th and 6th grade school students carrying state flags and the Bicentennial flag. The DWHF wagon train will follow and any other entries. Dignitaries such as Governor Daugaard, former governors, tribal chairmen, and South Dakota's Congressional Delegation, are being invited to ride in the parade. Historic re-enactors are welcome!

Anyone interested in having an entry in the parade is highly encouraged to pre-register. A parade entry registration form can be found at http://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-bicentennial-celebration/. For additional information contact Randy Seiler at 605-222-8877 or randyseilerlaw@gmail.com.

Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson commented, "We are just two months out from our big birthday party, and plans are falling in place. Thanks to a great planning committee and lots of other volunteers, this is going to be an event you won't want to miss. Make sure your out-of-town guests have made room reservations….we're expecting a big crowd."

A few more artists and craftspeople are being sought for the Bicentennial Arts Show being held in Fischer-Lilly Park Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children's activities such as pony rides, Bounce Arounds and face painting are planned and several food vendors are already committed. This arts festival will be occurring simultaneous to the DWHF show at the Expo Center.

A registration form for the Bicentennial Art Show can be found at http://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-bicentennial-celebration/. For more information on the Bicentennial Art Show contact Eileen Fischer at 605-280-2394.

–Ft. Pierre Bicentennial Celebration