4 reappointed to State Conservation Commission | TSLN.com

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has reappointed Doug Hansen of Webster, Wayne Bunge of Rapid City, Charlie Moe of Rosebud and Aaron Kiesz of Aberdeen to the State Conservation Commission.

Hansen will serve as the commission's at-large representative. Moe and Bunge will serves as the commission's tree industry representatives. Kiesz will serve as the commission's municipality representative.

South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Mike Jaspers says, "The appointees bring a wealth of experience to the Conservation Commission. Their understanding of how the commission functions and their knowledge of conservation practices are valuable assets to this group." (***Download Jaspers audio here***)

Moe, Bunge, Kiesz and Hanson will serve with five others on the State Conservation Commission. The re-appointees' terms expire Dec. 31, 2019.

The State Conservation Commission oversees the development and implementation of the State Coordinated Plan for Natural Resources Conservation and sets natural resources policy. For more information, please visit http://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/.

