Free Beginning Farmer and Farm Transition Workshop in Spearfish, SD | TSLN.com

March 9, 2017:

Hudson Street Hall

222 West Hudson

Spearfish, SD 57783

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free workshops will be offered to farmers and ranchers in Spearfish, South Dakota. The workshop presentations will address both USDA programs in support of beginning farmers and ranchers and farm and ranch estate and succession planning issues and tools. These workshops are made available through a partnership between Dakota Rural Action and the Farm Law Project of Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Presentations will cover the following USDA programs that target beginning farmers and ranchers: Beginning Farmer Loan programs; Microloans; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-raised Fish (ELAP); Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP); Livestock Forage Program (LFP); Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP).

In addition, the workshops will address basic estate and transitioning planning issues and tools, including federal transfer taxes, incapacity planning, transfer tools (wills, titling and trusts), balancing the interests of on-farm and off-farm heirs (access to land and operational assets, contribution & compensation, management and control, asset protection, leases, tools for co-ownership), and decision making steps in the transition planning process.

Presenters:

Joe Hawbaker, Agricultural Law Attorney, with Hawbaker Law Office, Omaha, Nebraska.

Amy Swoboda, Farm and Food Attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Please call the Rural Response Hotline- 1-800-464-0258 to register!

–USDA