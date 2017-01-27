Frost looking for second Fort Worth Rodeo title | TSLN.com

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 25, 2017) Just three years ago, Joe Frost from Randlett, Utah won the bull riding title at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

That was a time when the Frost name was only connected with the legendary Lane Frost who was a world champion bull rider that tragically lost his life in the rodeo arena in 1989. Joe is a cousin of Lane’s and is developing his own reputation as a top bull rider and cowboy.

When he won this rodeo in 2014, he earned nearly $9,000 which put him well on the way to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo where he finished as the reserve world champion. The former college champion has competed in Las Vegas at rodeo’s championships for the past three consecutive years.

Joe Frost rode here on Wednesday night and had the high-marked ride of the performance at 84.5 points. That came aboard Big Rafter Rodeo’s bull named Big Iron. This was the first of two rides here for Frost, who is currently second in the round behind another Utahan, Tim Bingham from Honeyville.

There have been three bull riders that have been successful on two bulls here so far. Frost and Ty Clearwater from LaCygne, Kan., hope to change that. Clearwater had a 67-point ride on Wednesday and while the score was low, if he is successful on his second bull he still has an opportunity to ride for a Fort Worth championship.

Clayton Hass and John Robertson were very successful in the team roping in the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. Hass, from Weatherford, Texas, and Robertson, from Poulsen, Mont., stopped the clock in 4.5 seconds. They are now in the lead in the first round and get to rope here again on Thursday. Hass who is a talented all-around cowboy just won the steer wrestling at the National Western Stock Show in Denver last week. Now he is in contention for the team roping title here.

There is one performance of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

–Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo