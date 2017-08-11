 FSN: BPI got ABC insurance money plus $177 million | TSLN.com

FSN: BPI got ABC insurance money plus $177 million

Beef Products Inc. got $177 million plus insurance money from ABC in settlement of BPI's suit against ABC for use of the term "pink slime," the Walt Disney Co.'s quarterly financial filing with the Securities and Executive Commission showed, according to Food Safety News.

–The Hagstrom Report