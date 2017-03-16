Gelbvieh Association Welcomes Tom Strahm as Commercial Marketing Director | TSLN.com

The American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) would like to welcome Tom Strahm to the staff as commercial marketing director.

Strahm is from Sabetha, Kansas, where he lives with his wife, Carrie, and three children, Payton, Elliott, and Vivian.

Strahm has a wealth of beef industry experience, having spent time in several sectors of the industry including cattle procurement and cattle sales as well as in the cow-calf sector. In addition, Strahm also has experience in lending and finance after working as a loan officer for many years.

"I'm looking forward to meeting and supporting the members of the AGA," says Strahm.

The principle goals of the AGA's new Meeting Modern Industry Demands long-range strategic plan directly focus on building demand for Gelbvieh and Balancer® cattle. Strahm's responsibilities will include those principles goals of feeder and commercial female marketing avenues, as well as serving cow-calf producers and the entire beef industry. Strahm will also work with AGA members to assist them in building demand for Gelbvieh and Balancer genetics.

"The Meeting Modern Industry Demands strategic plan is focused on the success of the commercial beef industry. We will need just the right team members to meet the goals of the strategic plan. Tom brings that industry experience we were looking for, with experience in purchasing both feeder and market-ready cattle. He will be able to put this experience to work for our cow-calf producers as well as the feedyards that are feeding Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle," says Myron Edelman, AGA executive director.

Strahm will be based out of his home in Kansas and began his role on March 1, 2017. He can be reached by calling the AGA office at 303-465-2333 or by email at tom@gelbvieh.org.

–AGA