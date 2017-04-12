GENEX increases market share | TSLN.com

SHAWANO, Wisconsin — Cattle genetics cooperative GENEX reached record level domestic market share during 2016, according to data recently released by the National Association of Animal Breeders (NAAB), the industry's trade association.

"While NAAB statistics show the overall industry experienced a 1.2 million unit decrease in semen sales during 2016, GENEX increased sales by 180,000," states Keith Heikes, GENEX COO. "The gains at GENEX mean the rest of the industry in fact experienced a 1.4 million unit loss."

In addition to an increase in overall market share, GENEX reached its highest market share in history for beef semen units sold internationally. According to Heikes, more than one out of every three units of U.S. beef semen sold internationally during 2016 came from a GENEX sire.

The cooperative experienced tremendous growth in Jersey sales for the year as well. This adds to the steady growth achieved throughout the past decade. Since 2011, GENEX has more than doubled the number of Jersey units sold annually.

In comparing total units of GENEX dairy and beef semen sold to past levels, Heikes indicates overall unit sales were 76% higher in 2016 than they were 10 years ago.

"This is the result of GENEX continually striving to lead the way with profitable, science-based genetics producers can trust," explains Heikes.

For more information about GENEX genetics and service, visit http://genex.crinet.com.

–GENEX