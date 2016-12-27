Get Hired: What skills and education are ag employers seeking? | TSLN.com

The right rite of passage?

By Danielle Schlegel

For decades, a college education meant a chance at a better life. A diploma was a symbol of a dream come true—a dream that was out of reach for many, especially those in the ag industry. In recent years, though, a college education has become an expectation, a rite of passage.

One of the questions students and their families need to be asking as they consider that first step out of high school, though, rather than “Where do I want to go to college?” is “What are my long-term goals, and what will it take to achieve them?”

As any recent college graduate can tell you, a college education can be quite an investment.

According to The Institute for College Access and Success, 70 percent of college graduates walk across that stage on graduation day with the help of a student loan, the average principle balance being $28,000.

As I made my way through college, I reveled in being surrounded by some of the great brains in the ag industry. The ambition, desire to improve the industry and dedication to the cause are truly inspiring. But the power company doesn’t view “ambition” or “dedication” as an acceptable currency to pay your bill every month. And the federal government expects you to pay your student loan payment every month, whether you’re working for minimum wage, or at the height of your qualifications.

While decisions about the future shouldn’t be limited to dollar signs, those discussions should include a realistic view of your investment in your education, and the potential payoff. Try putting together a business plan for college, as you would for borrowing money to buy cows, and see if it pencils out. Granted, there are a lot of unknowns, but writing out those numbers for real will give you a clearer idea of whether or not that’s an investment that makes sense for your long-term goals.

Here are some discussion points that I think would benefit everyone as they graduate high school. You may arrive at the conclusion that college is where you want to be, that it is necessary to achieve your goals, and it is a good investment. Just don’t set your sites on a short-term goal that may someday hinder your ability to invest in your long-term goals.

Compare your professional goals to the financial investment of your chosen major. Do the two go hand in hand, or will you be paying for college longer than you will see a professional return on that investment?

Find someone who is working in the field of your major or target professional path that is candid. Ask them tough questions, figure out what their day-to-day workload is really like, and determine if the cost to benefit ratio would be equal for you.

Pave your own path. The popular major or college path doesn’t guarantee jobs for everyone. In fact, it often makes it more difficult, especially if you are looking for jobs alongside your degree peers in the same regional area. There are a finite number of jobs available for the same degree in the same geographical area.

If you’re not sure of what you want to do after college, don’t shy away from working instead of going to school while you figure out what you want to study. Try to find a job that will give you a taste of what you’re considering for a career. Working in your chosen field will give you a much more accurate view of a career than taking classes about it.

If you do choose to go to college and have to work to make it by, pick jobs that will help you today AND tomorrow. Every job can teach you something valuable, but if you can, double up on job experiences that will pay your bills today and are directly related to your professional goals tomorrow.

Even if you’re starting at the bottom of the career you’d like to pursue, look at it as an opportunity. In nearly any field, but ag especially, your network will likely get you farther than your résumé. If you establish a reputation for yourself as hard-working and willing to learn it will carry you farther than a stellar GPA.

It’s no secret that the agriculture industry is a tough one to be a part of, but it should not be harder than it has to be for the next generation that are chomping at the bit to devote themselves to feeding the world. Times are a changin’, and our approach to success should adapt as well, not only for ourselves but also for the vitality of an industry we love so much.

Danielle works for Tri-State Livestock News, developing online content and representing us at area events. She recently graduated with a master’s degree in agricultural communications. Paired with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, she has spent more than seven years in academia navigating her way to the ultimate dream of contributing to and being a part of the agriculture industry. Growing up with parents who were first generation removed from the cotton fields of Texas, it is safe to say her path to where she is today wasn’t always clear.