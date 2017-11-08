Get the 2018 AQHA Rulebook

To access the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations, visit http://www.aqha.com/rulebook.

The AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations is now available online in PDF format and in print. AQHA members can download the rulebook or request a printed copy at http://www.aqha.com/rulebook.

The AQHA rulebook represents corporation bylaws, rules and regulations of registration, rules and regulations of racing, rules and regulations of shows, amateur and youth division rules and regulations, and the constitution of AQHYA.

The rulebook also answers all your questions regarding AQHA rules, show patterns, horse markings, equipment guidelines and much more.

Disclaimer: Because the online version of the AQHA rulebook can be updated throughout the year, it should be considered the most-current version of the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations.

