GFP to host meeting at Vale Community Hall on winter deer depredation programs and services

Pierre, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will host an open house meeting for area landowners on Nov. 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. MDT at the Vale community hall in southern Butte County.

The meeting is intended for landowners to learn more about winter-time deer depredation programs and services offered by the department. GFP staff will be on site to provide information, outreach and answer questions related to deer depredation. Additional meetings will be held across western South Dakota to continue conversations with landowners before the upcoming winter.

For more information, please contact GFP's regional terrestrial resources supervisor, John Kanta, at John.Kanta@state.sd.us.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks