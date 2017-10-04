Gillette Saturday Farmers’ Market named one of the best in the nation

The Gillette Saturday Farmers' Market has been named one of the best farmers markets in the country through American Farmland Trust's ninth annual Farmers Market Celebration. The Gillette Farmers' Market seeks to build a vibrant and inclusive community market that promotes the development of our regional food system; supports local farmers, ranchers, producers, and artisans; and provides high quality food to all residents of our community. Shoppers voted the Gillette Saturday Farmers' Market as tenth in the nation in the categories of People's Choice, Focus on Farmers, Healthy Food for All, and Pillar of the Community and 11th in Champion for the Environment through the website markets.farmland.org.

What you put on your fork matters. That was the message behind American Farmland Trust's ninth annual Farmers Market Celebration. The celebration calls on shoppers to help identify the best of America's farmers' markets. The summer-long event launched June 21, 2017 and ended September 21, 2017.

"The Celebration encourages market customers, family farmers, community activists – anyone who believes they've got the best farmers market in the country – to endorse their market in four special areas: Focus on Farmers, Healthy Food for All, Pillar of the Community, and Champion for the Environment," said Susan Sink, Vice President of Development and External Relations.

"Our volunteer-run market has grown so much since we started in 2010 and being named as one of the top ten markets in the nation means so much to our customers, volunteers, and vendors," said Erin Galloway, co-market manager. From market's free cooking demos and SNAP incentive program to our brand new customer loyalty program and fun kids' activities," adds Megan McManamen, co-market manager, "there is something for everyone at market." The summer market at the Gillette Tech Center runs every Saturday until October 14.

"While farmers markets have been growing in popularity, keeping family farmers on farmland remains a nationwide challenge," she said.

–Gillette Saturday Farmers' Market