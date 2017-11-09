Goehring clarifies that both personal and commercial transportation eligible for hay transportation assistance program

BISMARCK – As the deadline to submit eligible expenses for the North Dakota Department of Agriculture's Emergency Hay Transportation Assistance Program nears, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is reminding producers that both personal and commercial transportation expenses are eligible for the program.

"There has been some confusion as to whether this program is only for commercial transportation expenses, which is not true," Goehring said. "If you personally hauled more hay than you would in a typical year, those personal transportation expenses are eligible for consideration."

Goehring said personal transportation expenses are being calculated at $1.40 per loaded mile.

The program will reimburse eligible producers for a portion of hay transportation expenses incurred between June 1 and Nov. 6, 2017.

Livestock producers interested in applying should go to NDDA's website at http://www.nd.gov/ndda to fill out and submit an application or to download a paper version. Applications for the program must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, Nov. 13.

Program eligibility requirements include:

· Must have been in a D2, D3 or D4 county.

· Must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats. A description of animal unit equivalents may be found directly on the application.

· Hay must be used for the purposes of the producer's own livestock operation.

o In lieu of transporting hay, producers who transported breeding livestock outside of drought counties are also eligible.

o Straw used for feed is also eligible.

· Transportation costs must have been incurred between June 1 and Nov. 6, 2017.

· Must have costs related to personal or commercial transportation outside of an applicant's normal livestock operation.

Producers must provide verifiable records of livestock inventories and hay transportation expenses. The program will reimburse producers a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of applications received and approved through the program. Other feeds and supplements are not included. Receipts are not required for personal transportation costs.

Funding for the program is provided through the Department of Emergency Services. The state emergency commission has approved $1.5 million for the program.

Questions about filling out the application may be directed to 1-844-642-4752.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture