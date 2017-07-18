Gov. Ricketts Temporarily Waives Hauling Requirements | TSLN.com

LINCOLN – On July 14, Governor Pete Ricketts directed the Nebraska State Patrol to temporarily waive certain requirements for trucks traveling in and through Nebraska in support of efforts to aid citizens of North Dakota and South Dakota impacted by drought conditions.

"In light of the drought emergencies in North Dakota and South Dakota, the Governor has temporarily waived the length and weight requirements for trucks traveling in and through Nebraska in support of efforts to assist our neighbors," said the Governor's Chief of Staff Matt Miltenberger. "There is likely to be an increased number of trucks carrying hay, and this temporary waiver will expedite efforts to provide assistance to victims."

The directive is effective immediately until Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11:59 pm pending further notice from the Governor.

Other states, including North Dakota and South Dakota, have temporarily waived similar restrictions. Both North Dakota and South Dakota have declared emergencies due to drought conditions. Nebraska has a tradition of providing support to our neighbors, who support Nebraska when faced with similar conditions.

The Governor's Office, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency are monitoring conditions in Nebraska on a daily basis, and staying in touch with ag leadership to assess emerging needs. State agencies stand ready to assist regions of Nebraska moving into severe drought conditions as needed.

–Governor Rickets