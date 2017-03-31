Governor Mead Expressed Support Today for President Trump’s Energy Independence Executive Order | TSLN.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mead expressed appreciation today for President Trumps' executive order supporting domestic energy independence. The executive order calls on federal agencies to identify all rules, regulations, policies and guidance documents that stand in the way of energy production.

"Wyoming has been at the front of the fight for coal and better research on coal technologies. The Clean Power Plan shut down many research opportunities," Governor Mead said. Governor Mead further stated, "It is my fundamental belief that advancements in coal must continue. Coal is an important resource to Wyoming and the world. We want to not only be a leader in production, but to lead in research on effective alternative uses for coal and carbon dioxide."

Governor Mead asked that the Trump Administration reach out to the states when developing a federal blueprint for energy independence. "Wyoming is a leader in energy development and sound environmental regulation. I ask the Trump Administration to involve Wyoming in developing strategies for improving energy production," Governor Mead said.

–Wyoming Governor Mead