Governor Mead takes action on gun bills | TSLN.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Today Governor Mead signed Original House Bill 194, School Safety and Security. This law authorizes school districts to adopt rules for concealed carry on school property. The rules must provide an application and approval process, safeguarding and training requirements, and a process for revoking authorization. This law further requires notification of law enforcement, parents and guardians. It provides for local control and specific parameters. This bill was sponsored in part by legislators being asked by very rural schools without readily available law enforcement protection to have the opportunity for district consideration.

The Governor vetoed Original House Bill 137, Wyoming Repeal Gun Free Zones Act.

"Vetoing any bill is not a decision I take lightly," said Governor Mead. "This bill had flaws. My veto message notes my strong support of the right to keep and bear arms, the numerous gun bills I have signed into law, and the numerous lawsuits I have directed the Attorney General to pursue to protect Second Amendment rights."

House Bill 137 would have allowed concealed carry in any government meetings on public property but, for legislative meetings on public property, would have allowed concealed carry only where permitted. These were not consistent provisions. It was problematical for the Legislature to treat a county commissioner meeting or town council meeting, for example, different from legislative meetings. Many have asked for a say in such an important matter just as the Legislature has kept a say itself.

Governor Mead's veto message on HB137 can be found here.

–Governor Mead