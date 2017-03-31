Governor’s Ag Ambassador Nominations Sought | TSLN.com

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) is seeking nominations for the 2017 South Dakota Governor's Ag Ambassador Award.

"South Dakotans have long valued servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility and respect for others," said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Jaspers. "The Governor's Ag Ambassador Award recognizes a South Dakota citizen who embodies these qualities:

Key achievements of the Ag Ambassador:

· provides visionary leadership to South Dakota's agricultural industry,

· champions growth and prosperity of the state's number one industry,

· advocates for agriculture and the responsible stewardship of livestock and land,

· highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to our global food system and

· influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies."

Nominations are due to SDDA by May 5, 2017. The form can be found at http://sdda.sd.gov under the "Happening Now" section by clicking "2017 Governor's Ag Ambassador Nominations."

The 2017 award will be presented during the eighth annual Governor's Agricultural Summit in Aberdeen on July 13.

The 2016 Governor's Ag Ambassador was Michelle Rook of Yankton. Rook is the farm director at WNAX Radio in Yankton, S.D. and a reporter for the nationally-syndicated television programs AgDay and U.S. Farm Report.

Agriculture is a major contributor to South Dakota's economy, generating $25.6 billion in annual economic activity and employing over 115,000 South Dakotans. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture's mission is to promote, protect and preserve this industry for today and tomorrow. Visit SDDA online at http://sdda.sd.gov or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. SD Ag Chat podcasts can be found http://sdda.sd.gov/news. You may subscribe to SD Ag Chat, free of charge, through Google Play Music, iTunes or from https://sdagchat.podbean.com/.

