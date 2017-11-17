Grain growers hear ‘Cara Bout Ag’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever heard anyone sing "You're the Grain in My Combine?" How about "You Make Me Feel Like an Agricultural Woman?"

The leaders of the Washington, Oregon and Idaho grain grower groups did, at a dinner Thursday evening before the Tri-State Grain Growers convention.

The songs were sung by Cara Pascalar Ayres, an entertainer who lives in Rogue River, Ore., with her rancher husband and family. A former Miss American Angus and singer for college bands, Ayres created her "Cara Bout Ag" act to perform custom-made comedy and music for farm and ranch groups.

Ayres also made jokes about farmers wearing tight jeans, and said in the process of cattle breeding it's hard to tell "who's breeding who?"

She asked "Where have all the good men gone?," but said "I need a hero — like a wheat grower president."

–The Hagstrom Report