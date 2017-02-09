Grassley praises Perdue after meeting | TSLN.com

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said today after meeting with Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Agriculture secretary, that Perdue understands the importance of the family farm.

Grassley’s statement is important because he has had continually proposed payment limits for large farms that his southern colleagues have opposed.

“It’s no secret that I like the secretary of Agriculture to have an understanding of the benefits of the family farm — the backbone of American agriculture — to the industry itself,” Grassley said.

“Part of our meeting today centered on that very fact. After our conversation, I feel that he understands and appreciates the family farm and the contributions it makes to the economy. We also briefly discussed trade and exports and how important they are to farmers and the agricultural economy.”

“Agriculture is as diverse as our country as a whole, and it’s evident by the differing landscapes in our two home states,” Grassley continued.

“But I think both Gov. Perdue and I can agree that the country’s rich agricultural heritage set the stage for the growth and prosperity enjoyed by Americans from every walk of life across the United States. I look forward to continuing our discussion at his hearing and working together for the good of agriculture in the future.”

