Greene retires, Handy elected to GENEX Board | TSLN.com

SHAWANO, Wisconsin – During the January 25 annual meeting of the GENEX cattle genetics cooperative, Paul Greene of Berlin, New York, retired as GENEX board president. Elected to fill the director position left by Greene is Israel Handy, a dairy producer from St. Johnsville, New York.

GENEX member-owners also re-elected directors Harold House of Nokesville, Virginia; Bill Zimmerman of Foley, Minnesota; and John Ruedinger of Van Dyne, Wisconsin, to new three-year terms.

Rounding out the 13-member board is Jon Wayne Danielson, Cadott, Wisconsin; Patrick Dugan, Casa Grande, Arizona; Terry Frost, Roundup, Montana; Lamar Gockley, Mohnton, Pennsylvania; Kay Olson-Martz, Friendship, Wisconsin; Bobby Robertson, Tahlequah, Oklahoma; Jody Schaap, Woodstock, Minnesota; Daniel Tetreault, Champlain, New York; and Ronald Totten, Stafford, New York.

Following the annual meeting, the GENEX board elected the executive team. Ruedinger will serve as president, Robertson is first vice president, Frost is second vice president and Totten is secretary.

