Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship Applications Due August 1 | TSLN.com

Guy E. Ham Beef Industry

Scholarship Applications Due August 1

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and the South Dakota Cattlewomen are currently accepting applications for a $1,000 and a $500 scholarship in memory of Guy E. Ham. The scholarships are available to any South Dakota student having completed at least one year of post-secondary education and pursuing a career in an agricultural or agri-business related field.

These scholarships are made possible by the generosity and gift of the Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship in memory of Guy Ham and his commitment to the future of the agriculture industry in South Dakota.

Application information and details can be found by visiting http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org/scholarships.htm or by contacting the SD Stockgrowers Assoc. at 605-342-0429. Applications will be accepted until August 1, 2017 and the scholarship will be awarded during the SD Stockgrowers Annual Convention on September 22, 2017.

Donations to the Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship are gratefully accepted by the SD Stockgrowers Association for the purpose of continuing this scholarship program. Please contact Silvia Christen for more information about contributing to this scholarship at 605-342-0429.