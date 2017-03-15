Harvard, Vermont law schools release blueprint on food strategy | TSLN.com

The Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic (FLPC) and the Center for Agriculture and Food Systems (CAFS) at Vermont Law School have released a report called "Blueprint for a National Food Strategy."

The report marks the culmination of an 18-month collaborative project to conduct an in-depth examination of the potential for creating a national food strategy in the United States, the groups said.

The report argues for greater coordination and efficiency within the food system, which the schools say should interest the Trump administration because it would reduce regulatory overlap and inefficiency.

It also examines national food strategies from other countries and U.S. national strategies for a variety of other issues.

The project seeks to spark dialogue and debate around the concept of a national food strategy, the schools said. In November, FLPC co-hosted an event with the Union of Concerned Scientists to discuss the potential for a national food strategy.

The project website includes a video introducing the topic, seven video interviews conducted with stakeholders, and links to national and internationalresources.

