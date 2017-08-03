Hay haulers needed for hay donations | TSLN.com

Helena, Mont. – Hay donations throughout the state and country have continued to pour in as producers assess damage and recover from the fire and drought conditions in Eastern Montana. Now, hay haulers are needed to help get these donations to Eastern Montana. There is currently a significant need to haul donated hay from Western Montana.

If you or someone you know can haul hay to Eastern Montana, please call the Montana Agriculture Fire & Drought Assistance Hotline at

1-844-515-1571.

The Department will help coordinate efforts with the affected parties.

The hotline is staffed from 8 am-5 pm, Monday-Friday.

The hotline is not an emergency number, if you are in an emergency please call 911.

Recommended Stories For You

The Department is gathering information on programs and donations to help those affected. Visit http://www.agr.mt.gov/Fire-Drought-Assistance-2017 for more information.

The Montana Department of Agriculture's mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture