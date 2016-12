All was calm, all was bright on this beautiful night as Terry, Montana, celebrated Christmas with small shepherds, glittery angels, a solemn innkeeper, wise men on horseback, a beautiful Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, and several ponies, goats and sheep. The 150 people who participated by singing, acting, volunteering or attending equaled 25 percent of the number of the population of our small town. Merry Christmas from Prairie County!