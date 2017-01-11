Heitkamp meets with Pruitt | TSLN.com

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said Wednesday she had met with Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

In her statement, Heitkamp said the meeting was “solid,” but did not state any impressions of Pruitt. Instead, Heitkamp focused on what she had told Pruitt.

“Scott Pruitt and I had a solid discussion about how we can best support a true all-of-the-above energy strategy. That means supporting fossil fuels, as well as renewable energies and biofuels – and we can do that while reducing emissions to make sure we have clean air and water,” said Heitkamp.

“I also reinforced the need to implement a strong Renewable Fuel Standard as Congress intended, which is critical for farmers and energy producers across rural America,” she added. “We also talked about how to best promote realistic and sensible regulations on the oil and gas industry, and address the harmful impact of overbroad and unrealistic rules like the Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States which don’t take into account unique challenges in our state.”

–The Hagstrom Report