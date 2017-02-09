Heitkamp: Trump to nominate Ex-Im bank member | TSLN.com

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said late today that President Donald Trump has told her that he will soon nominate another member of the Export-Import Bank board.

Heitkamp made the statement following a White House luncheon that Trump held with a small group of Democratic senators he hopes to influence to support for the administration’s nominees and policies.

“Today we had a needed bipartisan discussion that will hopefully help our country by enabling the president and Congress to work together to get results,” Heitkamp said in a news release.

“During our lunch, I specifically talked with the president about the need to get the Export-Import Bank up and running, just as I did at our meeting in December. To support the economy and boost American manufacturing jobs, enabling the Ex-Im Bank to work is a critical step. It’s great news he agreed and said he would nominate someone to serve on the Ex-Im Bank Board very soon so the agency — which has been stalled for a year — can fully function and keep supporting American workers and small businesses, including many in North Dakota, just as it has done for more than 80 years

“ Right now, the lack of a majority on the Ex-Im Bank Board is halting in excess of $30 billion worth of deals waiting in the pipeline from being approved,” Heitkamp said. “That $30 billion worth of American exports supports almost 174,000 American jobs.”

Trump met earlier today, however, with airline executives, some of whom have objected to Ex-Im’s loans for foreign airlines to purchase equipment they use to compete with American carriers.

Heitkamp added, “We also talked about the need for any infrastructure package to include improving access to high-speed internet in rural communities as I’ve long pushed for, the importance of combating the opioid crisis across the country, and the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, who I met with yesterday.”

–The Hagstrom Report