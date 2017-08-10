Hereford Youth Foundation of America Scholarships Due Sept. 1 | TSLN.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) is pleased to announce $144,000 in scholarships will be awarded this fall to members of the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) to assist in financing their college educations.

Highlighting the scholarship offering is special gift from Jack and Donna Vanier of CK Ranch, Brookville, Kan. The Vanier family, lifetime foundation supporters and Hereford breeders, will award (10) $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarships to Hereford youth who demonstrate a strong work ethic, commitment to higher education and have overcome obstacles in his or her life.

Additional scholarships available include (2) $5,000 EE Ranch scholarships, a $5,000 Ball Foundation/Cottonwood Springs Scholarship, $5,000 Perks Ranch Scholarship, $5,000 CBY Polled Herefords and Bob and Dolores Call Scholarship, $4,000 Bar One Ranch Scholarship in memory of Ken Tracy, $2,500 Whitehead Ranches Scholarship, $2,500 Fauquier Farms and Bob and Lucy Kube Scholarship, $2,500 Randy and Kelly Owen Scholarship, $2,500 Blin Family Scholarship, $2,500 Larson Polled Herefords Scholarship and a $2,500 Gary Bishop Memorial Scholarship.

"These scholarships will make a huge difference in the education of each of our recipients," says Amy Cowan, director of youth activities and foundation at the American Hereford Association and HYFA. "Each scholarship donor has a deep commitment to supporting young people in agriculture who have a strong desire to better themselves by obtaining a college degree."

Applications for HYFA scholarships are due Sept. 1. Scholarship applications must be filled out online and National Junior Hereford Association members may access the applications by visiting JrHereford.org. Applicants must have completed their senior year in high school and be currently enrolled in a four-year accredited university, junior/community college and/or a technical institution. For more information, contact Amy Cowan at acowan@hereford.org.

–American Hereford Association