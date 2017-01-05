Higgins named Gelbvieh Association Commerical Producer of the Year | TSLN.com

Barry Higgins of Russellville, Kentucky, was honored as the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) Commercial Producer of the Year during the awards banquet held at the 46th Annual American Gelbvieh Association National Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, December 2, 2016.

Higgins was joined by his wife, Kim; son, Cody, and daughter Kameron at the banquet. Myron Edelman, AGA executive director, presented Higgins with the award.

The AGA Commercial Producer of the Year Award honors individuals who use Gelbvieh and Balancer® genetics in progressive commercial cattle operations and are proactive in their promotion of the Gelbvieh and Balancer breed.

Higgins has worked hard to promote Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle for the past 10 years. He and his family own and operate H and H Farms, a 500 head cow-calf operation, and the Russellville Livestock Market located in Russellville, Kentucky.

Higgins bought his first Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls in 2004. Higgins mentioned he started using Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls for the added muscle and growth along with improved disposition. As a result, Higgins’ weaning weights have increased 75 to 100 pounds since he has been using high-quality Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls.

In 2011, Higgins organized a group of commercial cattle producers in southwestern Kentucky that utilize Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls and started a special Gelbvieh and Balancer-influenced feeder calf sale, which is held each July at Russellville Livestock Market. The sale has been very beneficial for the group and they usually sell between 600 to 800 head of feeder calves consigned by eight consigners. The sale has consistently averaged $10 to $12 a hundred over the local market.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association