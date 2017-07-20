 High School Rodeo Profiles: Reece Ullerich and Tucker Rozell | TSLN.com
High School Rodeo Profiles: Reece Ullerich and Tucker Rozell

(Left): Reece Ullerich

Parents: Mark and Melissa

Hometown: Humboldt, South Dakota

Event: Reined Cow Horse

Favorite Cartoon Character: Garfield

Favorite Band: Dale Brisby's Good Timin' Rodeo Band

Dream Vacation: Maui

(Right): Tucker Rozell

Hometown: Warner, South Dakota

Event: Trap Shooting

Parents: Todd and Donna

Favorite Cartoon Character: Tom on Tom & Jerry

Favorite Band: Zach Brown Band

Dream Vacation: Cancun