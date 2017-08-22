Hoeven, pork producers praise access to Argentine market

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and the National Pork Producers Council on Thursday praised the White House announcement that the United States and Argentina have agreed to terms that will allow U.S. pork to enter the Argentine market for the first time since 1992.

President Donald Trump announced the agreement, but it followed the August 15 meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina during the Pence's visit to Buenos Aires.

Trump first raised the issue with Macri during their bilateral meeting at the White House on April 27, the White House said.

"Today's announcement is a big win for American pork producers and proves that President Trump is getting real results for America's farmers and ranchers," said Pence in the White House statement.

"After 25 years of discussions, America's pork producers will soon be able to export their fine product to Argentina. This is one more example of the commitment of President Trump and his entire administration to breaking down international trade barriers and making free and fair trade a win-win for American workers, farmers, and our trading partners."

"Our nation has robust animal health and safety practices in place, and today's agreement reflects that," Hoeven said.

"I welcome the new export opportunity for our pork producers and will continue my efforts to open even more markets to high-quality American commodities."

"Argentina was among several countries with non-science based barriers to U.S. pork imports," National Pork Producers said. "With today's White House announcement, trade-dependent U.S. pork producers now have unfettered access to this large pork-consuming nation."

"The U.S. pork industry, which has been the world's largest exporter of pork over the last 10 years, depends on exports for growth," NPPC said.

"Exports added $50 — representing 36 percent of the $140 average value of a hog — to every U.S. hog marketed in 2016. NPPC continues to urge the administration to negotiate market access in other countries, such as India and Thailand, that remain closed to U.S. pork due to non-science based trade restrictions."

–The Hagstrom Report