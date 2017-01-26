Hoeven to chair Senate Ag Approps Subcommittee; Baldwin joins Dems | TSLN.com

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., will chair the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee in the 115th Congress, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Thad Cochran, R-Miss., announced late Tuesday.

Hoeven will succeed Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who will take over the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Ill., a freshman, has joined the minority on the committee.

Hoeven said in a statement today, “Our farmers and ranchers produce the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world, which benefits every American, every day. As chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to invest in rural America and programs that help North Dakota’s and the nation’s producers feed our country, including implementation of the farm bill, agriculture research, rural development, energy and conservation programs. We also look forward to making sure that we have flexibility in our school meal programs so that schools are able to serve nutritious meals within their budgets that students will eat.”

Cochran also released a full roster of the subcommittee, which is formally known as the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee:

Republican members:

▪ John Hoeven of North Dakota, chairman

▪ Thad Cochran of Mississippi

▪ Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

▪ Susan Collins of Maine

▪ Roy Blunt of Missouri

▪ Jerry Moran of Kansas

▪ Marco Rubio of Florida

Democratic members:

▪ Jeff Merkley of Oregon, ranking member

▪ Dianne Feinstein of California

▪ John Tester of Montana

▪ Tom Udall of New Mexico

▪ Patrick Leahy of Vermont

▪ Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

–The Hagstrom Report