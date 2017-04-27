 Holden Herefords 51st Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Holden Herefords 51st Annual Production Sale

Location: Valier, MT

Date: March 13, 2017

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT

Sale Averages:

120 Yearling Bulls – $10,635

26 Fall Yearling Bulls – $10,490

146 Total Bulls – $10,610

8 Spring Bred Cows – $9,563

7 Fall Bred Cows – $5,321

17 Spring Yearling Heifers – $5,235

4 Fall Heifer Calves – $4,563

2 Pick of the Flush Yearling Heifers – $14,750

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 6007D $85,000 to Harrison Land & Cattle, Arapaho, OK: HH Advance 6007D ET; 12/29/15; CL 1 Domino 4208 x HH Advance 3196N.

Lot 6009D $60,000 to Cooper Hereford Ranch, Willow Creek, MT; HH Advance 6009D ET; 12/29/15; HH Advance 4105B x HH Advance 7034T.

Lot 6250D $55,000 to Flying S Herefords, Dallas, TX; HH Advance 6250D ET; 1/28/16/ HH Advance 3297A x HH Advance 7034T.

Lot 6065D $30,000 to B&D Herefords, Claflin, KS; HH Advance 6065D; 1/6/2016; HH Advane 1013Y x HH Advance 7034T.

Lot 6193D $30,000 to Jamison Herefords, Quinter, KS; HH Advance 6193D ET; 1/19/16; HH Advance 3006A x HH Advance 8203U.

Lot 5345 $30,000 to Dufur Herefords, Caddo, OK; HH Advance 5345C; 8/15/2015; HH Advance 3297A x CL 1 Domino 105Y.

Top Female Lots:

Pick of the flush yearling heifers #2 $17,000 to Flying S Herefords, Dalls, TX.

Top Individual Yearling Heifer $14,000 to L Bar W Cattle Company, Absarokee, MT.

Top Bred Cow:

Lot 3075A $13,500 to Flying S Herefords, Dallas, TX.