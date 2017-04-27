Holden Herefords 51st Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Holden Herefords 51st Annual Production Sale
April 27, 2017
Location: Valier, MT
Date: March 13, 2017
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Sale Averages:
120 Yearling Bulls – $10,635
26 Fall Yearling Bulls – $10,490
146 Total Bulls – $10,610
8 Spring Bred Cows – $9,563
7 Fall Bred Cows – $5,321
17 Spring Yearling Heifers – $5,235
4 Fall Heifer Calves – $4,563
2 Pick of the Flush Yearling Heifers – $14,750
Bull Sale Highlights:
Lot 6007D $85,000 to Harrison Land & Cattle, Arapaho, OK: HH Advance 6007D ET; 12/29/15; CL 1 Domino 4208 x HH Advance 3196N.
Lot 6009D $60,000 to Cooper Hereford Ranch, Willow Creek, MT; HH Advance 6009D ET; 12/29/15; HH Advance 4105B x HH Advance 7034T.
Lot 6250D $55,000 to Flying S Herefords, Dallas, TX; HH Advance 6250D ET; 1/28/16/ HH Advance 3297A x HH Advance 7034T.
Lot 6065D $30,000 to B&D Herefords, Claflin, KS; HH Advance 6065D; 1/6/2016; HH Advane 1013Y x HH Advance 7034T.
Lot 6193D $30,000 to Jamison Herefords, Quinter, KS; HH Advance 6193D ET; 1/19/16; HH Advance 3006A x HH Advance 8203U.
Lot 5345 $30,000 to Dufur Herefords, Caddo, OK; HH Advance 5345C; 8/15/2015; HH Advance 3297A x CL 1 Domino 105Y.
Top Female Lots:
Pick of the flush yearling heifers #2 $17,000 to Flying S Herefords, Dalls, TX.
Top Individual Yearling Heifer $14,000 to L Bar W Cattle Company, Absarokee, MT.
Top Bred Cow:
Lot 3075A $13,500 to Flying S Herefords, Dallas, TX.