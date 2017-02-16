Home on the range | TSLN.com

South Dakota home allows elderly to stay in their community.

Jesika Floyd has always had a passion for the elderly.

And now she’s making it possible for the mature citizens of Harding County, South Dakota, to be able to stay close to home as they age.

Floyd, of Buffalo, S.D., and her husband Chason own and operate Peaceful Prairie Estates, a residential living facility in Buffalo for the elderly.

Peaceful Prairie is residential living, with eight private apartments, each with a living room, private bath and shower, bedroom and closet, and fully-equipped kitchen with a stove, oven and standard-sized refrigerator.

Each apartment opens to a hallway which leads to a commons area, where residents gather for a cup of coffee, game of cards, and daily activities.

Residents are served a continental breakfast and a noon meal, and activities are planned for them, morning and afternoon.

Peaceful Prairie is not a nursing home, and it is not assisted living. To keep prices low, there is no one on-site during the night. But residents have access to Jesika’s phone number, which they can call anytime they need it.

It’s more of a home setting, where Jesika and Chason and the employees make for a happy family.

Jesika, who grew up in Dupree and moved to the Buffalo area in 2014 when she married Chason, has an associate’s degree of applied science, and is a licensed practical nurse. She makes sure her residents are well taken care of and loves her job. “My passion is the elderly, and everything about it,” she said.

She believes older citizens should have plenty of social interaction, and their care shouldn’t wait till their health deteriorates. She describes their physical, mental and social health as an unbroken loop and when a problem occurs, it affects all aspects of their life. “It’s a circle to keep them going on a day-to-day basis. If you break one link in the circle, you break the next one and the next one, until you ultimately have death.”

If the elderly are living at home alone, they are usually not socializing enough, and “they don’t want to eat and socialize, and you have broken the cycle and everything else goes downward.”

The closest nursing home and assisted living for Harding County residents is 45 miles north, in Bowman, N.D. The next closest facilities are in Belle Fourche, seventy miles to the south, and beyond that, Spearfish and Rapid City.

For families to take their parents and grandparents out of the ranching community where many of them were born and raised and spent their adult lives is difficult. Keeping them in the community is a huge benefit, Jesika believes, and enables families to visit them instead of having to drive far distances to see them. “I believe that no area in the U.S. is as close-knit as small town communities and especially ranch communities. Grandmas and grandpas live on the ranch till they can’t live there anymore, and then they move to town, where kids come for school events. For (children) to move their parents (to Peaceful Prairie in Buffalo), where they come for school and community events, is important. Before, Grandma and Grandpa moved away and mom and dad were too busy during calving and haying and lambing to go and see them.”

The residents, two men and six women, reminisce about their younger days on the ranch. “Everybody knows everybody in Harding County. When they sit at the table, they talk about whose place belongs to who, and who lived there thirty years ago.” Each spring during calving or lambing, they take day trips to see each resident’s ranch.

Jesika makes sure residents get good care. She and her staff cook the meals, using chicken and beef homegrown in Harding County. She works closely with the local physician’s assistant, coordinating medical care for her residents. Transportation to and from appointments in town is provided, and she takes residents to the grocery store, bank, the library, even downtown to drink coffee. “We try to get them out of the building as much as we can. If we’re running errands, we’ll take them to go with us to get them out. A breath of fresh air does more than any anti-depressant ever does.”

She also makes sure they are not lonely. If she sees someone sitting alone, and her employees have not tried to include them, they have to answer to her. “That’s why we’re here. We’re here to make sure they’re not lonely. That’s the biggest thing (for the elderly), socialization. It breaks my heart when they’re alone.”

Donn Hett, who ranches ten miles south of Buffalo, says that Peaceful Prairie was a godsend for the town of Buffalo. His mom, Florence, who will be 99 in mid-February, lives in the facility. “It changed her life,” he said, in part because of the socialization. “She is just so much brighter now. She enjoys it.” He loves how Jesika interacts with the residents. “Those older girls give her crap and she gives it right back to them and they giggle and laugh.”

Jesika cares for her residents, Hett said. “She treats them like her own mom and dad. She really cares, and that’s important. It’s just wonderful. It’s just great.”

This past Christmas, the Floyds got a card from the family of one of their residents with a note inside: “Mom would be gone if it wasn’t for Peaceful Prairie. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to Buffalo,” the note read. When she gets those compliments, Jesika knows she’s done what she intended. “I had a high standard, and I wanted to change their lives,” she said.

And she’s giving them something to live for. At Peaceful Prairie, “they have something to wake up for every morning. They’re not alone.”