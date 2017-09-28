Horse Events at the NILE: Billings, Oct. 14-22

Tuesday, October 17th

Runnin' the Rims Barrel Race

Exhibition Runs start at 12 noon. Competition starts at 4 p.m. includes the NILE barrel futurity and the AQHA Ranching Heritage barrel race.

Wednesday, October 18th

AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge and NRCHA Cow Horse Bash

Several classes display the versatility of the American Quarter Horse and their cow working skills. Show starts at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 19th

NILE Gold Buckle Select Futurities

Watch some great horses perform in various classes. The horses are from previous NILE sales or offspring on one of the nominated stallions

Friday, October 20th

Gold Buckle Select Weanling/Yearling Horse Sale

High quality weanlings and yearlings go up for auction starting at 12:30 p.m. Check out the preview starting at 8 a.m.

Horse Sale Catalog

Saturday, October 21st

Gold Buckle Select Performance Horse Sale

Amazing horses from barrel, cutting, roping, ranch and even kid horses! They're all here! Come to the sale stating at 12:30 p.m. sharp! Preview begins at 8 a.m.

–The NILE