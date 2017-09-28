Horse Events at the NILE: Billings, Oct. 14-22
September 28, 2017
Tuesday, October 17th
Runnin' the Rims Barrel Race
Exhibition Runs start at 12 noon. Competition starts at 4 p.m. includes the NILE barrel futurity and the AQHA Ranching Heritage barrel race.
Wednesday, October 18th
AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge and NRCHA Cow Horse Bash
Several classes display the versatility of the American Quarter Horse and their cow working skills. Show starts at 7:30 a.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Thursday, October 19th
NILE Gold Buckle Select Futurities
Watch some great horses perform in various classes. The horses are from previous NILE sales or offspring on one of the nominated stallions
Friday, October 20th
Gold Buckle Select Weanling/Yearling Horse Sale
High quality weanlings and yearlings go up for auction starting at 12:30 p.m. Check out the preview starting at 8 a.m.
Horse Sale Catalog
Saturday, October 21st
Gold Buckle Select Performance Horse Sale
Amazing horses from barrel, cutting, roping, ranch and even kid horses! They're all here! Come to the sale stating at 12:30 p.m. sharp! Preview begins at 8 a.m.
–The NILE