 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $207,082

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 160,692

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 151,990

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 139,263

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 136,430

6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 128,764

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 112,795

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 105,470

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 104,200

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 97,022

11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 89,284

12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 88,375

13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,241

14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 75,671

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 74,931

16. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 56,733

17. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 55,146

18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 55,111

19. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 54,641

20. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 52,544

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $197,963

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 135,149

3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 119,258

4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 112,094

5. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 109,353

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 104,473

7. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 101,051

8. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 97,985

9. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 97,434

10. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 95,832

11. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 92,001

12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 84,886

13. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 83,356

14. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 81,366

15. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 80,392

16. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 79,539

17. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 77,129

18. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 64,413

19. Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 62,612

20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 62,121

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $156,479

2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 105,975

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 104,031

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 103,944

5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 98,083

6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 97,136

7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 91,850

8. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 84,073

9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 81,531

10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 80,053

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 78,330

12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 74,823

13. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 73,317

14. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 72,399

15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 70,942

16. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 67,529

17. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 67,339

18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 66,601

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 65,344

20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 63,440

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $133,641

2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 129,105

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 112,223

4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 103,570

5. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 95,110

6. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 87,689

7. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 81,356

8. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 79,549

9. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 78,964

10. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 78,288

11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 77,489

12. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 76,145

13. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 75,055

14. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 74,146

15. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 73,291

16. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 65,351

17. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 61,949

18. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,915

19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 57,975

20. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 56,501

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $133,641

2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 129,835

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 117,212

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 100,585

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 99,774

6. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 95,110

7. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 95,041

8. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 88,241

9. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 81,356

10. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 78,750

11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 78,387

12. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 77,960

13. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 73,291

14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 72,270

15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 65,351

16. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 65,136

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 56,491

18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 52,249

19. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma CIty, Okla. 49,836

20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 48,264

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $179,343

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 167,499

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 119,657

4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 115,918

5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 110,613

6. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 102,774

7. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 94,119

8. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 91,570

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 90,446

10. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 89,332

11. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 84,483

12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 84,350

13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 79,824

14. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 74,915

15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 74,745

16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 65,778

17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 64,235

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 63,730

19. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 54,401

20. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 54,348

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $184,181

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 142,194

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 120,554

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 119,466

5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 102,771

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 97,489

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 95,867

8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 92,112

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 90,054

10. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 85,962

11. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 84,928

12. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 84,289

13. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 83,256

14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 82,208

15. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 81,850

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 77,055

17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 75,049

18. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 74,119

19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 73,367

20. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 68,779

Steer Roping

1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 77,295

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 72,214

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 68,084

5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 55,846

6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 54,233

7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 48,184

8. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 47,353

9. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 46,993

10. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 46,676

11. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 45,432

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 43,243

13. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 40,615

14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 40,519

15. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 40,287

16. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 39,372

17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 37,491

18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 32,565

19. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 31,754

20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 27,796

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $233,151

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 188,942

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 152,263

4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 130,495

5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 116,146

6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 106,188

7. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 101,948

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 97,927

9. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 97,764

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 97,121

11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 94,128

12. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 92,991

13. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 92,660

14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 86,763

15. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 81,178

16. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 79,655

17. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 79,061

18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 75,772

19. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 67,034

20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 67,027

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $248,373

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 176,551

3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 127,227

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 120,852

5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 111,808

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 95,686

8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 93,462

9. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 92,914

10. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 91,377

11. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 85,763

12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 83,289

13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 80,052

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 74,720

15. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 73,283

16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 71,603

17. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. 70,296

18. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 68,760

19. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 67,544

20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 61,370

