2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
September 21, 2017
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $207,082
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 160,692
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 151,990
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 139,263
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 136,430
6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 128,764
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 112,795
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 105,470
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 104,200
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 97,022
11. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 89,284
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 88,375
13. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,241
14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 75,671
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 74,931
16. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 56,733
17. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 55,146
18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 55,111
19. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 54,641
20. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 52,544
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $197,963
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 135,149
3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 119,258
4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 112,094
5. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 109,353
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 104,473
7. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 101,051
8. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 97,985
9. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 97,434
10. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 95,832
11. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 92,001
12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 84,886
13. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 83,356
14. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 81,366
15. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 80,392
16. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 79,539
17. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 77,129
18. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 64,413
19. Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 62,612
20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 62,121
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $156,479
2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 105,975
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 104,031
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 103,944
5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 98,083
6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 97,136
7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 91,850
8. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 84,073
9. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 81,531
10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 80,053
11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 78,330
12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 74,823
13. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 73,317
14. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 72,399
15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 70,942
16. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 67,529
17. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 67,339
18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 66,601
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 65,344
20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 63,440
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $133,641
2. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 129,105
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 112,223
4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 103,570
5. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 95,110
6. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 87,689
7. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 81,356
8. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 79,549
9. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 78,964
10. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 78,288
11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 77,489
12. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 76,145
13. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 75,055
14. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 74,146
15. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 73,291
16. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 65,351
17. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 61,949
18. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,915
19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 57,975
20. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 56,501
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $133,641
2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 129,835
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 117,212
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 100,585
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 99,774
6. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 95,110
7. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 95,041
8. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 88,241
9. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 81,356
10. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 78,750
11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 78,387
12. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 77,960
13. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 73,291
14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 72,270
15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 65,351
16. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 65,136
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 56,491
18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 52,249
19. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma CIty, Okla. 49,836
20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 48,264
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $179,343
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 167,499
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 119,657
4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 115,918
5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 110,613
6. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 102,774
7. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 94,119
8. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 91,570
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 90,446
10. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 89,332
11. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 84,483
12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 84,350
13. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 79,824
14. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 74,915
15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 74,745
16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 65,778
17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 64,235
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 63,730
19. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 54,401
20. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 54,348
Tie-down Roping
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $184,181
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 142,194
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 120,554
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 119,466
5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 102,771
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 97,489
7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 95,867
8. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 92,112
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 90,054
10. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 85,962
11. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 84,928
12. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 84,289
13. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 83,256
14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 82,208
15. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 81,850
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 77,055
17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 75,049
18. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 74,119
19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 73,367
20. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 68,779
Steer Roping
1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 77,295
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 72,214
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 68,084
5. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 55,846
6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 54,233
7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 48,184
8. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 47,353
9. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 46,993
10. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 46,676
11. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 45,432
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 43,243
13. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 40,615
14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 40,519
15. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 40,287
16. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 39,372
17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 37,491
18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 32,565
19. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 31,754
20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 27,796
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $233,151
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 188,942
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 152,263
4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 130,495
5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 116,146
6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 106,188
7. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 101,948
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 97,927
9. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 97,764
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 97,121
11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 94,128
12. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 92,991
13. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 92,660
14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 86,763
15. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 81,178
16. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 79,655
17. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 79,061
18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 75,772
19. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 67,034
20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 67,027
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $248,373
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 176,551
3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 127,227
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 120,852
5. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 111,808
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 95,686
8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 93,462
9. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 92,914
10. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 91,377
11. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 85,763
12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 83,289
13. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 80,052
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 74,720
15. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 73,283
16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 71,603
17. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. 70,296
18. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 68,760
19. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 67,544
20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 61,370
