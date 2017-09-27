2019 Hall of Fame Nominations

Share to FacebookFacebook41Share to TwitterTwitterShare to PinterestPinterestShare to EmailEmail

The time has come to nominate men, women and horses for the Class of 2019, which will be inducted at the 2019 Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.

When nominating, it is important that as much pertinent information as possible be included about each person or horse.

Personal knowledge of the nominee's related background, activities and accomplishments are essential for an effective review.

A few personal letters from acquaintances or connections supporting the nomination can be a factor when selecting the inductees.

Be sure to nominate horses and individuals in your state/province or country who have made a memorable impact on the American Quarter Horse industry.

View the complete nomination criteria for horses and people. Download a Hall of Fame Nomination Form, along with a Horse Biographical Form or Person Biographical Form.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, contact Tammy Garrison at 806-679-1597. Return nomination forms and biographical material to Tammy Garrison, AQHA, 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, TX 79104.

