AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders Program Rewards Owners and Breeders
October 4, 2017
The American Quarter Horse Association has had great success with its Ranching Heritage Breeder program and is now recognizing both breeders and owners with more than $7,500 at various events.
"The AQHA Ranching Committee wanted to recognize Ranching Heritage-bred horses that excel in competition," said AQHA Director of Ranching Kim Lindsey. "These great athletes epitomize the versatility of the American Quarter Horse and we're proud to reward their breeders and owners."
The owner of the highest-placing RHB horse at the events listed below will receive $250, along with a specially created ranch horse trophy, and the breeder also will receive $250.
Events that award the highest placing RHB horse payouts are:
Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships
Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show
AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan)
Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show – amateur and open divisions
AQHA West Level 1 Championships – amateur and youth divisions
AQHA Central Level 1 Championships – amateur and youth divisions
Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships – amateur and youth divisions
National Reined Cow Horse Association year-end winners – bridle horse division
Stock Horse of Texas year-end winner
Ranch Horse Association of America National Finals – highest placing
Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo – top RHB horse in rodeo
To find out if your horse was bred by a Ranching Heritage Breeder, call AQHA at 806-376-4811.
About Ranching Heritage Breeders
Ranching Heritage Breeders are AQHA member-owned ranches and individuals who represent longevity, honesty and integrity in raising quality American Quarter Horses. These ranches uphold ranching heritage traditions and produce horses that excel in numerous events.
Ranching Heritage Breeders must breed and register at least five American Quarter Horse foals each year and must maintain a remuda of horses used on a cattle ranch. The ranch also must have received an AQHA 10-year breeder award to be eligible for the program.
For additional information, including a list of Ranching Heritage Breeders, visit http://www.aqha.com/ranching.
Zoetis Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals
Horses bred by Ranching Heritage Breeders are eligible to be enrolled in the Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge program, which offers exclusive competitions just for enrolled horses. The Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals is held in conjunction with the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships in June 2018 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.
–AQHA
