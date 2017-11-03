AQHA stallion breeding report forms must be submitted by November 30.

An important deadline is fast approaching for stallion owners: American Quarter Horse Association stallion breeding reports must be postmarked on or before November 30.

According to the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations, the owner, authorized agent or lessee of every American Quarter Horse stallion must file a written report – known as the stallion breeding report – that shows the names, registration numbers and dates of breeding exposure for all registered mares since the previous November 30.

The stallion breeding report form must be filled out, signed and mailed to the AQHA office on or before November 30. Stallion owners also have the option of submitting the report online via AQHA Member Services.

Additionally, all stallions that bred mares in 2017 are required to have the five-panel disease test results on file, per Rule REG108.5 in the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations. Disease panel test kits can be ordered online at http://www.aqha.com/genetictesting.

To submit online reports, visit http://www.aqha.com/sbr, and for questions concerning stallion breeding reports, contact sbr@aqha.org. AQHA customer service representatives will be available until midnight Central time on November 30 to answer stallion breeding report questions.

–AQHA