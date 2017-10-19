Horse council: Update on Economic Impact Study

(Washington, DC)- The American Horse Council Foundation (AHCF) would like to provide the industry with an update to its eagerly anticipated Economic Impact Study results.

"We want to thank all of our study contributors for first and foremost their generosity to helping us complete this important project," said AHC President Julie Broadway. "As many will recall, the survey was disseminated in June 2017 with initial deadline of August 1, 2017. After several weeks of data collection, the deadline was extended to September 4, 2017. The decision to extend the delay has consequently shifted the overall delivery schedule of the final report. To ensure as comprehensive and thorough study as possible, the team also collected tax returns, past economic studies and industry surveys, and other data sources."

The AHCF is anticipating an initial release of key points from the data around the end of November/beginning of December. A formal "unveiling" to announce the final results will be held on Capitol Hill with members of the Horse Caucus, which will most likely take place in January due to the holiday congressional break. Several other venues are being considered across the US to provide briefings.

Fourteen states received breakout reports- California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin- of which the reports for each respective state will be finalized by the end of January/beginning of February. Each will receive an advance preview and insights into the results for their state as well.

As with past studies, copies will be available for purchase on the AHC's website in January 2018.

If you have any questions, please contact the AHC at info@horsecouncil.org or 202-296-4031.

–American Horse Council