Iowa man Jimy Marten wins Great Lakes Circuit bull riding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jimy Marten was just looking to have a good time while riding a few bulls at the RAM Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo.

The 22-year-old Iowan did all that and more.

Marten took home $12,664 after winning the RGLCFR average on Nov. 11 with 238 points on three head.

"I just wanted to come have fun, ride some bulls, do good and take it day by day," Marten said. "After the first night, I knew I just had to ride two more bulls and tried not to think about it too much."

Marten took second in the first round and second in the second round.

He capped the weekend off with an 83-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo's Chrome Hatchet. Not only was he the only bull rider to stay on for the full eight seconds in the third round, he was also the only bull rider to ride three head for the weekend.

His third ride netted $5,389 courtesy of the win plus the ground money.

"I didn't care how many points I was, I was just happy I rode three," Marten said.

Marten finished outside the Top 50 in 2017. He made $6,495 in 2016, down from the $21,244 he made in 2015.

The RGLCFR victory immediately vaults him into the race in the WEATHER GUARD® PRCA World Standings.

Marten's first three years have been spent mostly rodeoing close to home. He'll be trekking a bit farther in April when he heads to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., thanks to taking the average title at the RGLCFR.

It might also prompt him to get to a few more rodeos throughout the 2018 season.

"Before this I had just been staying close to home and go when I could," Marten said. "Now that I did good, I might have to try and go to a few more and see how it turns out."

Doing that well at a circuit final gives Marten some confidence.

"It's a great feeling because it makes you see that there's an opportunity there," Marten said. "You can go do it, make money and have fun, see where it's going to take you. It's cool to know it's out there and it's a possibility. It's a reality. It could happen."

Other winners at the $194,004 rodeo were all-around cowboy Fenton Nelson (tie-down roping and steer wrestling); bareback rider Tanner Aus (246.5 points on three head);steer wrestler Fenton Nelson (17.7 seconds on three head); team ropers Cody Graham/Jason Stroup (18.7 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Wade Sundell (249 points on three head); tie-down roper Luke Madsen (29 seconds on three head); and barrel racer Lacinda Rose (45.53 seconds on three head).

For further coverage of the RAM Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo, check out the Nov. 24 issue of ProRodeo Sports News.

–PRCA