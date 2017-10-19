 Mormon discusses avg win at Circuit Finals | TSLN.com

Mormon discusses avg win at Circuit Finals

MINOT, N.D. – Steer wrestler Cameron Morman keeps getting better. By winning the RAM Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo on Oct. 8, this 24-year-old bulldogger is off to a solid start in the 2018 season as he seeks his first qualification for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Polaris RANGER.

Morman was off to a running start by winning the first round of the RBCFR with a 4.2-second run.

"I just backed into the box and got the start I wanted," Morman said.

By placing fourth in the second round with a 4.4, he went on to win the average with 18.3 seconds on four head – good for a grand total of $5,451. This win also means Morman's set for his second appearance at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., in April 2018.

"You can win a lot of money there; and this counts toward next year's world standings and that's a good jump on next year," Morman said. "I was there (the RNCFR) in 2015 and it would be good to get back. There's a lot of money up for grabs there and it's a big opportunity."

Morman's win at the RBCFR was worth nearly as much as his entire season earnings in 2016 when he was 171st with $5,853. Previously, the bulldogger from Glen Ullin, N.D., was 122nd in 2015 with $8,433, and was 136th in 2014 with $7,738.

Morman took the bull by the horns in 2017, finishing the regular season 34th with $45,159 and was ranked second in the Badlands Circuit standings with $11,166. His massive improvement in the 2017 season was thanks in part to winning four rodeos: the PRCA Championship Rodeo in Bismarck, N.D., on Feb. 4; the Bell County PRCA Rodeo in Belton, Texas, on Feb. 11; the Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo in Glasgow, Mont., on Aug. 2; and the Cattlemen Days Rodeo in Ashland, Mo., on Aug. 26.

"A win is a win, it's always good and there's no such thing as a bad win," Morman said, adding that he's aiming for the 2018 WNFR. "This past year is the first I went and rodeoed all year, I used to just go to circuit rodeos."

Morman got a taste of Las Vegas while in Minot, N.D., by riding a WNFR horse along with the Chason Floyd and Jake Rinehart, who are ranked first and third in the Badlands Circuit. The trio all rode Rinehart's 12-year-old buckskin gelding, Rio. Rinehart is a three-time competitor at the WNFR (2007, 2009 and 2011), and Rio was with him in Las Vegas.

"He's super calm, easy to score on and has a great pattern," Morman said. "He's everything you want in a bulldogging horse."

In addition to using the same horse, the three bulldoggers all had the same hazer – Billy Boldon.

"He did a great job," Morman said.

Morman was already planning to hit the rodeo road hard for the 2018 season, so winning the RBCFR gave him a good jump start to the new season.

"I leave Tuesday for the All American Finals in Waco, Texas, and hopefully I can keep the ball rolling," Morman said.

Other winners at the $193,576 rodeo were bareback rider Ty Breuer (324 points on four head), team ropers Logan Olson/Matt Kasner (22.4 seconds on four head), saddle bronc rider JJ Elshere (321.5 points on four head), tie-down roper Paul David Tierney (36.9 seconds on four head), barrel racer Nikki Hansen (55.09 seconds on four runs), and bull rider Jeff Bertus (207 points on three head).

